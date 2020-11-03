Vandals spray-paint Kansas City’s WWI Memorial with anti-voting message

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City WWI Memorial was tagged with anti-voting graffiti Tuesday morning.
Police were at the site of the incident as workers covered up the message with blue tarp. The museum is also a polling place.
“DON’T VOTE!” the spray-painted writing states. “FIGHT FOR REVOLUTION.”
The graffiti also includes a picture of a hammer and sickle. The symbol most commonly refers to communism, first adopted in the Russian Revolution.
Officials with the National WWI Museum responded with a statement on Twitter, saying they “condemn this attempt at voter intimidation.”
“Our democracy is something that generations of veterans, including those in WWI, have fought to defend,” the tweet states.
