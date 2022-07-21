CHICAGO (WFLA) – Fans of the Velveeta processed cheese product may be excited to learn that they can make their own alcoholic beverage infused with it. Others, however, are not convinced by the cheesy goodness.

The Velveeta martini, or “Veltini” for short, will be available at BLT restaurants in New York, Washington DC, Charlotte, New York and Chicago. For those who can’t make it to a restaurant, the company is offering “Veltini kits” to make the drink at home.

The kit costs $50 and comes with two martini glasses, a gold cocktail shaker, two coasters, a jar of olives, cocktail picks, a box of Velveeta Jumbo Shells & Cheese, Velveeta cheese sauce to infuse the vodka and rim glasses, a Velveeta brick to stuff the olives and a recipe card to help you put it all together.

Not everyone is looking forward to living “La Dolce Velveeta”, described in the company’s press release as “stepping out in a confident, unapologetic way to show the world that you’re living a life filled with outrageous pleasure”.

One Twitter user described the drink as “a liquid mac & cheese martini that screams, ‘I give up—but make it classy’.”

A WRIC news anchor wretched while reading the announcement on air on Wednesday morning and called the drink “a travesty”.

“Creative? Yes. Would I try it? Immediately no,” another anchor said. A third anchor, however, said she would risk a mild allergic reaction to vodka and try the drink anyway.

If you’re considering travelling to a BLT restaurant for the full Veltini experience, the $15 drink will only be available during “golden hour”, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m, and for a limited time only.