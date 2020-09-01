Verizon hiring nearly 1,000 permanent work-from-home positions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The wireless company Verizon is hiring nearly 1,000 employees in work-from-home positions.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Verizon transitioned over 90% of its employees to work from home. Now, the wireless company is hiring 950 additional customer service employees who will work from home permanently.
The full-time customer service positions Verizon is hiring require a high school diploma or GED. The company website lists locations across the country.
- One or more years of customer service and/or sales experience.
- Willingness to work evenings, weekends, and holidays.
- Willingness to work split shifts as necessary.
Many of the individual listings require residence in a particular state.
Anyone interested can learn more about the job description and other requirements on Verizon’s website.
