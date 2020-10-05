VIDEO: 100-vehicle caravan of Trump supporters blocks traffic in NYC

NEW YORK (CBS Newspath/WABC/AP) — Hundreds gathered outside in midtown Manhattan Sunday for a big show of support for President Donald Trump who is in the hospital after contracting coronavirus.

A caravan of about 100 cars from Long Island stopped traffic on 5th Avenue for about 30 minutes.

The supporters from Suffolk County drove into midtown and by Trump Tower.

The supporters were seen waving flags and honking horns, chanting “four more years.”

Their message is to stand behind President Trump and wish him a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Trump briefly left the hospital Sunday in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside.

The president’s visit came shortly after he promised his supporters “a surprise” in a video posted a video on social media.

“It’s been a very interesting journey,” Trump said in the video. “I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the books school. And I get it, and I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing.”

Earlier in the day, Trump’s doctor said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.

