VIDEO: Car explodes along highway like a scene from a movie

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (KTVT/CBS Newspath) – Like a scene from a movie, some drivers on Highway 114 in Southlake witnessed a Toyota Supra explode Sunday evening.

Witness Stephen Patiño slowed down to record the blast on eastbound Highway 114 near White Chapel, then tweeted the fiery video.

Cars were passing by the smoldering Toyota just as it exploded.

The massive explosion and following blaze sparked a grass fire forcing the two eastbound lanes to close until officers cleared the scene.

Later in the day, the Southlake Police Department shared images of the aftermath.

KTVT reached out Southlake Police for more information about what may have caused the explosion. The person driving the Toyota Supra managed to get out and was not injured.