VIDEO: Crews rescue person from frigid waters of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB/WNCN) — Crews went into the cold waters of Niagara Falls to rescue a person.
While details are scant, the rescue was between Goat Island and Prospect Point above the falls.
The current water temperature near the rescue is 53 degrees. A person will begin to lose consciousness after being in waters of that temperature after one hour.
Onlookers who called 911 were on a tour of the area.
This story will be updated.
