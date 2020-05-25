VIDEO: Crowds cram into water at massive pool party

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP/CNN Newsource/KTVK) — Crowds are packing some bars and restaurants at the Lake of the Ozarks despite a state social distancing order.

Video posted on social media shows a crammed pool over the holiday weekend where people lounged close together without masks.

It appears the event was held at Backwater Jack’s Bar and Grill in Osage Beach, which is at a marina.

Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order expired earlier this month, but an order from the state health director requires people to keep at least 6 feet between each other until at least the end of May.

COVID-19 does not spread in water.

But staying 6 feet apart is particularly important at pools because swimmers don’t wear face masks.

In the neighboring Arkansas, several people contracted the coronavirus after going to a high school pool party.

It’s unclear what steps Lake of the Ozarks-area health officials are taking to enforce the Missouri order.

