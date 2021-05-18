VIDEO: Girl struggles free during kidnapping attempt; suspect armed with knife

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG/CBS Newspath) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted kidnapping.

Deputies said at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, a white Dodge Journey pulled up to an 11-year-old girl waiting at a bus stop on Old Corey Field Road and Perdido Street.

Investigators say a male exited the vehicle, armed with a knife.

The suspect grabbed the little girl and a struggled ensued, according to deputies.

In the video, the man can be seen grabbing the girl by the neck before he tripped and fell.

Then the girl was able to fight and break free from the suspect’s grip. She is safe with her family.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.