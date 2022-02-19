VIDEO: Helicopter crashes into surf near swimmers at South Beach

MIAMI (AP/CBS Newspath) – A helicopter crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach Saturday afternoon, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

The helicopter, a Robinson R44, crashed at around 1:20 p.m., between 10th and 14th Streets, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Twitter images showed part of the helicopter sticking out of the water, as beachgoers looked on, according to Miami CBS affiliate WFOR-TV.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be taking over the investigation.

Police closed off the area while the investigation was being conducted.