VIDEO: Hundreds of Flint residents line up for bottled water as water crisis continues

FLINT, Mi. (CNN Newsource) — This long line going on for miles is full of people waiting to pick up bottled water in Flint, Michigan.

Water problems in the city started getting national attention five years ago.

That’s when Flint switched its water supply to cut costs and ended up exposing residents to dangerously high levels of lead.

Both the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Michigan says Flint’s water is now safe to drink, but many of the city’s residents remain skeptical.

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed as a result.

Since 2017, the city has been working to replace water lines for at least 18,000 homes. Officials expect to have all of the lines replaced this year.

