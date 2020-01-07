VIDEO: Hunters lowering Ibex down steep mountainside

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – In a small mountain range in rural New Mexico, a teenager got an incredible start to her hunting career by shooting an Ibex high up on a mountainside.

“The Ibex hunt was only my second hunt ever,” said 14-year-old Payton Grimes of Texas.

In the Florida Mountains, south of Deming, Grimes first had her sights set on a different Ibex.

“The shot had missed and I was like, ‘Okay, well, dang I missed and I don’t get one,’ but then we looked over and we were like, ‘Okay he’s big, we should do this,’ so we did,” said Grimes.

Grimes hit the Ibex from 820 yards away, but the battle was far from over. The Ibex fell near the top of a 320-foot mountain face and two professional climbers had to come in and help get the more than 100-pound Ibex down.

“They went around to the back of the mountain and climbed down the front of it with the Ibex,” said Grimes.

It took more than three hours to get the Ibex down, and Grimes couldn’t believe what it looked like up close.

“Very good. I think it’s one of the biggest you can get down here,” said Grimes.

The 42.5-inch horns were much more than this second-time hunter was expecting to get in New Mexico.

“Yeah, honestly, I mean it’s cool, but I wasn’t expecting that at all,” said Grimes.

Payton now plans to mount her Ibex and come back to New Mexico for another hunt very soon.

