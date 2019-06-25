VIDEO: Man charged in 2017 Tinder murder slashes throat in court

WILBER, Neb. (AP/KOLN) — A man accused in the 2017 slaying of a Nebraska woman slashed his neck and fell from a wheelchair during his murder trial.

Fifty-two-year-old Aubrey Trail yelled “Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all” Monday before swiping something across his neck in the courtroom in Wilber, 35 miles southwest of Lincoln. Deputies rushed to help as Trail lay bleeding on the floor.

It is unclear how badly Trail is injured, but the judge ordered the jury to return Tuesday morning. Authorities say he’s had a stroke and two heart attacks since his arrest.

It’s unclear what he used to cut his neck.

Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson said Trail will be handcuffed for the remainder of the trial.

Trail and 25-year-old Bailey Boswell are charged with first-degree murder in the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. Her remains were found in garbage bags after a Tinder date with Boswell.

Prosecutors say the pair planned Loofe’s abduction and killing. Trail’s attorney says her death was an accident during a consensual sex fantasy.

Trail told KOLN last year that he killed Loofe.

Boswell awaits trial.

