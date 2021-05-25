VIDEO: Man killed when IED he was making explodes in garage

Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office

ASHTABULA, OH (WNCN) – A 55-year-old Ohio man was killed when an improvised explosive device he was making exploded in his garage, WJW reports.

The ATF is investigating the explosion that occurred on Clay Street in Ashtabula on Saturday.

Ashtabula sheriff’s deputies were called to Clay Street Saturday evening in response to a call about an explosion.

Responding deputies found a detached garage had been leveled by the explosion.

WJW reports the man told neighbors he was making an IED to help pay off a lawnmower he recently purchased.

The man was located in the rubble and transported to University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center where he later died.

It is illegal to manufacture or sell any kind of homemade explosive device in Ohio.