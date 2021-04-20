VIDEO: Man tosses cash into air at George Floyd memorial site after Chauvin guilty verdicts

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WNCN/CBS Newspath) — Just after the all guilty verdicts were announced Tuesday afternoon in the Derek Chauvin trial involving the death of George Floyd, a man started throwing money into the air in Minneapolis at a Floyd memorial site.

The man reached into a canvas bag, grabbed handfulls of bills and tossed what appeared to be hundreds of $1 bills into the air and many excited people rushed to grab the cash.

Several people walked all over the memorial in a scramble for the money. Some gleeful screams could be heard as the money fell from the sky.

However, after throwing some of the cash, a man nearby said the money needed to be given to Floyd’s family.

“If you’re gonna throw that money, put that money right here,” the man with a teddy bear on his back said.

People then began scooping up the money and taking it over to the man nearby. Some people who earlier grabbed the falling bills threw money back on the ground.

It’s not known who was throwing the cash.