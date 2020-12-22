VIDEO: Masked suspect takes ax to ND Republican senator’s office door

FARGO, N.D. (WNCN) – Police in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who vandalized a Republican senator’s office with an ax on Monday.

Fargo police were called to the office of Sen. John Hoeven (R) just after 9 a.m. in response to a report of vandalism.

Surveillance video provided to police shows a masked suspect up the stairs in the skyway towards Hoeven’s office, located at 123 Broadway North Suite 201.

The suspect takes what police said appears to be an ax to the windows of the senator’s office doors.

He rips out one window pane before calmly walking away and back down the stairs.

If you have any information or know who this person is please call 701.235.4493 or text FPD and your tip to 847411. You may also submit an anonymous tip online at www.fargopolice.com.