VIDEO: Mom charged with DWI after falling asleep in car at Sonic with baby inside

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A New Mexico woman won't be named "Mother of the Year" anytime soon. Santa Fe police caught her passed out in her car with her infant son in the backseat. All of it was caught on camera.

Two weeks ago, Santa Fe police got a call from Sonic Drive-In employees about a woman asleep in her car with a baby inside.

Officer: "Is there a reason why you were passed out in the car?"

Garcia: "I wasn't passed out, sir."

Officer: "Then what were you doing?"

Garcia: "I was trying to clean up this mess."

Officers found April Garcia eating in her car, parked in a carhop station. Her two-month-old baby was in the backseat. The 31-year-old mom denied sleeping in her car.

Garcia: "Yeah, I've been tired and stuff like that, but I know I had ordered food and stuff like that. I had gotten us food."

However, Sonic employees had a different version.

Officer: "How long was she asleep there?"

Sonic Employee: "Over an hour."

During the sobriety test, police asked Garcia to recite part of the alphabet. She mixed up a few letters.

Garcia: "R, S, T, W, V."

That was enough for police to cuff her.

Officer: "You're going to be incarcerated."

Garcia: "She told me I wasn't going to go to jail."

Officer: "She's not in charge of this case right now. She's in charge of something else right now."

The news didn't sit too well with Garcia, leading officers to give her a lecture about her choices that day.

Officer: "You can't be doing what you're doing. This is a learning experience."

Garcia: "I understand that. Please, I'm asking you."

Court records show Garcia was arrested at a different Sonic Drive-In just nine days before this incident. The criminal complaint says she was parked at the Sonic, also asleep at the wheel, while her other child, a toddler, was trying to wake her up.

After pleading with officers a few more times in this latest incident, they booked her into the Santa Fe County Detention Center.

This would be Garcia's second DWI. She's also been charged with child abuse because her children were in the car with her during both incidents.