VIDEO: Naked man steals US flag from yacht docked in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CNN Newsource/WPTV)— Delray Yacht Cruises is offering a reward after a bizarre burglary from one of their yachts.

Delray Beach police are searching for a man who pulled off a bold and bizarre crime — while he was naked.

Surveillance video from a marina just north of Atlantic Avenue shows a naked man hopping onto a yacht around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

Delray Yacht Cruises said the brazen thief trespassed onto the Lady Atlantic and Lady Delray yachts, then stole the United States flag and wooden flag pole.

“Certainly not shy,” said Joe Reardon, the owner and captain of Delray Yacht Cruises.

The crook then jumped into the Intracoastal Waterway and swam away.

“I look at it as the owner, as the kid could have fallen off the third deck, whacked his head on the second deck, and now I have to deal with a dead person,” said Reardon.

The thief has a large tattoo on his left arm, along with what appears to be another tattoo on his left hip.

