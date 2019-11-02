VIDEO: Naked man tries to lure child into SUV as parents are nearby, police say

GLENDALE, California (KCAL/CNN Newsource) — Police hope the public can help identify a man police say tried to lure an 11-year-old boy into his car.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a restaurant at the intersection of Western Avenue and Victory Boulevard in Glendale on October 17.

According to police, the boy and his mother were waiting inside a vehicle when the boy got out of the car. As the boy was standing in the parking lot, police said a vehicle approached him with a man driving and a woman in the passenger seat.

“They rolled their car right next to mine, and cornered in and tried to call him to their car,” the boy’s mother told KCAL-TV.

The driver was completely naked and attempted to get the child’s attention by waving him toward the vehicle, police said.

“My son, right away, he started crying,” the boy’s father said. “It was awful, you know?”

The boy’s mother could be heard frantically calling to him in dashboard camera video taken from the mother’s car. The video shows the driver beckoning the boy, while the woman passenger seems unfazed.

By the time the boy’s father rushed out of the restaurant, the car was gone.

“They had intentions in their head, and I’m just really glad that they didn’t follow through,” the boy’s father said.

The boy’s father and Glendale police hope someone who recognizes the man will come forward with information.

The vehicle was described as a 1999-2006 gray or silver BMW X5 with a license plate that possibly includes the letters LMN or LNM.

