VIDEO: Ocean-front fireworks show canceled after ‘unintended discharge’ explosions on beach

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP/CBS Newspath) — Fireworks were unintentionally detonated as they were being set up for an Independence Day show in Ocean City, Maryland, leaving employees of the fireworks company with minor injuries.

The Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release that they were alerted to a vehicle fire Sunday morning and responded to find the fireworks that had gone off on the beach.

Video showed the fireworks going off in all directions as at least one family was stunned by the spectacle.

An undisclosed number of employees had minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital.

The truck delivering the fireworks was blackened from the explosions.

No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured. The city later announced it was canceling the day’s fireworks shows.