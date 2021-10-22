Video of massive fireball falling to Earth was failed Russian spy satellite

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM/CBS Newspath) – There were more than 150 reports of a massive fireball falling to Earth over Michigan this week.

Viewers of CBS-affiliate WNEM-TV captured video of the huge fireball Wednesday.

The American Meteor Society said that the fireball first was seen over northern Indiana near Fort Wayne.

It then continued falling north over nearly the entire state of Michigan, according to the society.

The group said later the fireball appeared to be a failed Russian spy satellite.

The American Meteor Society said it was Kosmos-2551 which was launched on Sept. 9 but failed to stay in orbit.

Video from WNEM was captured by a viewer in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, which is near the middle of the state.