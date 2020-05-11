FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — A quick-thinking off-duty officer helped save a 24-year-old California hiker who was trapped in a whirlpool Saturday.
The hiker was trying to crass Angel Falls when he became trapped in the fast-moving spring water.
Off-duty officer Brent Donley was hiking nearby. He used a strap from his backpack and tied it around a branch so the hiker could grab it.
He then threw the branch to the man and talked him through the rescue.
Angel Falls is a main attraction for hikers along Willow Creek Trail, which has been deemed dangerous due to the slippery rocks along the path.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- DRAMATIC VIDEO: Off-duty officer rescues hiker from whirlpool in creek
- Senior portraits displayed on banner outside Cape Fear High School
- Police investigate after man found dead outside Smithfield library
- 3rd Neuse Correctional Institution inmate dies from COVID-19
- VP Pence and task force members isolate after coronavirus exposure