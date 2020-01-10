VIDEO: Pair baited thieves, then beat them up for YouTube clips, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KTLA) – Police arrested a man and woman Wednesday who they say left a bicycle unattended in the front yard of their California home, then attacked would-be thieves who tried to steal it with baseball bats and posted videos of the assaults to YouTube in recent months.

Visalia residents Corey Cornutt, 25, and Savannah Grillot, 29, were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy in connection with the series of at least four beatings, according to the Visalia Police Department.

The incidents took place between July and November near their home, police said.

Corey Cornutt and Savannah Grillot in photos from KTLA

“In the videos, it appears as if the suspects planted a bicycle in the front yard of their residence, unsecured, and waited for someone to try and steal the bicycle,” police said in a written statement.

“Once someone tried to steal the bike, the suspects would rush from the house and assault the individual with a baseball bat.”

The four victims identified in the investigation suffered injuries described as not life-threatening.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Visalia police Detective James Cummings at 559-713-4722.

