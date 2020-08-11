VIDEO: Police officer shoots driver after accidentally getting Tased by another officer

RENO, NV (KLAS) — Reno police have released body camera footage of when an officer unintentionally shot a driver after the officer was accidentally hit with a Taser.
The video showing the incident is below.
CAUTION: The video contains graphic images and language:
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports authorities put out the video from the July 26 incident, which led to the driver getting wounded.
The ordeal began when a Washoe County sheriff’s deputy pulled a driver over for reckless driving and called for assistance.
The footage shows a deputy fire his Taser when the driver disobeys commands. The dart misses and hits an officer in the knee. The officer then fires his weapon, hitting the driver in the arm.
