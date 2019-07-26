VIDEO: Police officer smashes window to save girls in hot car

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH (WNCN) – A police officer smashed a car’s window to save two girls locked inside at an Ohio Walmart parking lot last week, Fox 8 reports.

The girls, ages 2 and 3, were trapped inside the car after their parents locked the keys inside on July 20.

Recently released dramatic video shows the officer quickly smashing the passenger side window to free the girls.

A bystander attempted to break the window with a crowbar but was unsuccessful.

WOIO reports the incident occurred on one of the hottest days Northeast Ohio has seen in a decade.

Police said the incident was accidental in nature. The girls were checked out by first responders and said to be OK.

