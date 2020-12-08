Video released of carjacking shootout that killed retired firefighter in Chicago

CHICAGO (WFLD/CBS Newspath) — Chicago Police released surveillance video Monday of the carjacking in which a Chicago firefighter was fatally shot and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

Dwain Williams, 65, was shot dead in a confrontation with carjackers Thursday as he left a popcorn shop in Chicago. Police said the carjackers wanted Williams’ Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police say the car the suspects were driving was also stolen. That car was found on Saturday in Tinley Park.

The reward to catch the carjackers who murdered the retired Chicago firefighter grew quickly over the weekend. The reward was up to $34,000 Sunday night.

Williams had a gun and fired at the carjackers during the incident, police said.

Early Walker, a Chicago business man, said Monday that he and other local business owners are adding $10,000 to the reward money.

Carjackings have doubled in the past year in Chicago. Chicago police have responded to over 1,200 carjackings this year through November 22, more than double the 514 carjackings in Chicago in all of 2019, according to data obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.