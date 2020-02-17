VIDEO: Ruptured gas pipeline sparks large fire in Texas

Live Now
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (WNCN) — A ruptured gas pipeline has forced authorities in Texas to shutdown an interstate as flames shoot towards the sky.

Interstate 37 is closed near Port and Up River road in Corpus Christi, KRIS reports.

Schools in the area have been placed on lockdown due to the fire.

It’s not clear what caused the fire or if there are any injuries as a result of the fire.

The fire is believed to have started just after 8:30 a.m. local time.

