VIDEO: Russian planes fly close to US jet for more than 1 hour over Mediterranean Sea

NAPLES, Italy (WNCN) — A U.S. Navy P8 was intercepted by Russian SU-35s over the Mediterranean Sea “in an unsafe and unprofessional” manner, according to US officials.

The incident happened Tuesday when the Russian pilots came close to each wing of the P-8A simultaneously, “restricting the P-8A’s ability to safely maneuver,” according to the US military.

The incident over international waters of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and involved a plane from the U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy.

The Boeing P-8 Poseidon is operated in the anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and shipping interdiction roles.

