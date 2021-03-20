Video shows crews struggle to recover military drone that washed ashore on Florida beach

MIAMI (WFOR/CBS Newspath) – A military drone washed up on the beach at Ocean Ridge Hammock Park in Boynton Beach on Friday.

Boynton Beach police and fire personnel were spotted trying to drag it out of the water with an ATV.

U.S Air Force 53rd Wing public affairs spokeswoman Lt. Savannah Bray said the BQM-167A drone was one of theirs. The 53rd Wing is based at Eglin Air Force Base.

She said the remote-controlled unit was part of a weapons system evaluation program.

During the evaluation, fighter jets from the Department of Defense shoot missiles at the drone as part of training exercises. The drone simulates another fighter jet.

She added the drones have a parachute recovery system and they are usually recovered from the ocean or land.

However, sometimes due to weather, they are not able to recover them and they may wash ashore.