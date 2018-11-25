Video shows panic as ferry crashes into dock in San Francisco Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A Golden Gate Ferry boat crashed near a dock at the San Francisco Ferry Building Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. and video obtained by KRON4 shows people panicking as the vessel creeps closer to the dock before slamming into Gate B.

The Director of Public Affairs for the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District, Priya David Clemens, said there were 50 passengers onboard the ferry at the time of the crash.

Two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The ferry struck a handrail, that Clemens says was put in place as a safeguard to prevent people from getting hurt when a ship docks.

All the crew members will submit drug and alcohol tests which is protocol when an employee is involved in an accident.

Here is the full statement from Golden Gate Ferry:

At approximately 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, the M.S. San Francisco collided with an outer berth and the then the dock at the San Francisco Ferry Building.

The vessel was carrying 53 passengers at the time of the collision. Two passengers reported minor injuries. The full extent of the damage to the vessel and dock is still being determined.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown and an investigation is underway in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard. Per agency protocol, the vessel captain and crew are undergoing drug and alcohol testing in addition to a full debriefing. The investigation will also include analysis of data pulled from the vessel's onboard control systems.

"We are taking this incident very seriously," said Priya Clemens, spokesperson for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District. "We're glad no one was seriously injured, but this type of incident on our ferry service is highly unusual. We are investigating the cause of the accident closely."

There are no immediate service delays, but the M.S. San Francisco is out of service, which may impact weekday commute service. Ferry service updates will be posted to goldengateferry.org.

Results will be public once the investigation is finalized.