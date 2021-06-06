Video shows suspect firing 8 gunshots in 10-year-old boy’s death

NEW YORK CITY (CBS Newspath/WNCN) — A child was killed in a double shooting in Queens on Saturday night.

The deadly shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. inside a building on Beach 45th Street in Far Rockaway.

Police say a 10-year-old boy was taken to St. Johns Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the stomach. He was later pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old man was also shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Video released by CrimeStoppers shows a car passing by slowly. In another scene a masked person wearing camouflage is seen walking on a sidewalk.

Video appears to show the same camouflaged person running up to a gate along a sidewalk, firing eight gunshots through the bars of the gate and then running away.

Police found shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

