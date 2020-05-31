VIDEO: Speeding tanker truck appears to drive into Minneapolis protest crowd

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CBS News/AP) — A semi-truck tanker appeared to drive through crowds on the Interstate 35W bridge across the Mississippi River before the driver was pulled from the truck’s cab.

There were thousands of people on the bridge when it came through at what appeared to be top speeds. The driver was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The crowd was part of a protest group marching against the death of George Floyd. They had been, up to that point, a peaceful protest.

The Minnesota State Patrol says in a tweet that the action appeared deliberate. The patrol says the driver was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from WCCO’s chopper showed what appeared to be a few people on top of the semi cab trying to get the driver to slow down.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that as of yet, they are not notified of any injuries and that medics haven’t been called.

The highways in Minneapolis and St. Paul had already been closed since 5 p.m. It’s not clear how the truck was still on the highway.

No protesters were injured.

