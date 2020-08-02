VIDEO: Teen girl’s one-armed golf swing goes viral

PENNSYLVANIA (WLNS) — Take a look at a one-armed tee-shot that’s turning heads.

Kendall Keem, 16, lost the use of her left hand in 2014 after suffering a stroke caused by a rare medical condition known as Arteriovenus Malformatio.

She recently had her first golf lesson since the stroke, and her first swing went viral.

Keem’s first attempt sent the ball flying down the driving range.

The video also caught the attention of golf legend Nick Faldo.

“Kendall, very inspiring work you’re doing, girl, and very impressive,” Faldo said.

Kendall’s mom says she’s overwhelmed by the response.

She says her daughter is happy the video is bringing attention to those with her condition.

