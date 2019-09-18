VIDEO: The moments leading up to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s plane crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has obtained surveillance video from the Elizabethton Municipal Airport that shows the first moments Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s plane touched the ground before it crashed in August.

The surveillance video only lasts for a few moments. You can see the attempted landing on the runway before the plane goes out of frame.

At the end of the video, you can also see an airport employee with a yellow vest run outside right after the plane passes.

The plane carrying Dale Jr. and his family, traveling from Statesville, North Carolina, bounced at least twice before “coming down hard” on the right-wing landing gear, according to National Transportation Safety Board investigators.

