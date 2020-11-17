VIDEO: Tractor-trailer hits ice on highway, plows into front of hotel

MANKATO, Minn. (CBS Newspath/KEYC) — Crews are responding to a crash after a tractor-trailer hit ice and smashed into the front of a hotel Monday afternoon in Minnesota.

The incident happened along U.S. Highway 14 in Mankato — where a semi truck drove off the highway, crossed over an access road and crashed into the River Hills Hotel.

The major crash happened just before 5 p.m. Video showed heavy damage to the cab of the truck.

Authorities say a semi truck headed east on U.S. 14 hit ice and left the roadway. The truck then hit the hotel head-on near the main entrance.

There is no confirmation about whether the crash resulted in any injuries.

Traffic on U.S. 14 east was down to one lane as a heavy emergency vehicle presence was near the hotel.