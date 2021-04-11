VIDEO: ‘White Lives Matter’ group and counter-demonstrators clash in California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CBS News) — Huntington Beach police Sunday declared an unlawful assembly where “White Lives Matter” protesters and counter-demonstrators converged.

The order asked an unruly crowd in the area of 5th Street and Walnut Avenue to disperse and asked others to avoid the area. The order followed protests in the area stemming from a “White Lives Matter” movement, which similarly drew counter-demonstrators.

More than 100 demonstrators had assembled at the city’s pier beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday before the scheduled “White Lives Matter” rally, spurring authorities to be out in full force.

The “White Lives Matter” rally is believed to be part of a nationally coordinated group of white supremacist protests planned across the country in various cities.

Video from overhead showed at least three people being detained. The video also showed many people pushing against others and a small group of people trying to take a flag from one man.

But it remains unclear how many people have been detained and/or arrested.