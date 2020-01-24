Live Now
VIDEO: Woman attacked, robbed while cleaning snow off car in Chicago

CHICAGO (WGN) — Police are warning residents in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood of Chicago after a woman was attacked and robbed while cleaning the snow off her car.

Security footage shows a 48-year-old woman cleaning the snow off her car Thursday morning on the 3000 block of North Keating Avenue around 7a.m.

The video shows her attacker approaching from behind. The assailant then throws her to the ground and snatches some of her belongings before fleeing the scene, according to police.

At some point a witness from inside a home went outside, got in a car and drove off attempting to follow the offender, police said. The offender then dropped the victim’s things and pulled out a knife.

The woman got her belongings back after the mugger left.

Officials did not provide a description of the suspect. No further information was provided.

