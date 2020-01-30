VIDEO: Woman flees from police, gives bizarre excuse when arrested

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Dashcam video captured a woman leading police on a dangerous chase, and when she was caught she gave them an odd excuse why she was fleeing from them.

“I am an undercover guardian. So with all my pleasure, I’m going to show you people. That these are bad cops. You’re welcome,” said Madelin Iraheta Coreas.

Video shows Madelin Iraheta Coreas on January 10 around 2 a.m. nearly hitting a police officer head-on at an I-40 off-ramp near Gallup, which forced the officer to swerve off the road to get out of the way.

That’s when the dangerous chase begins, which tops speeds of 120 mph on the icy interstate. Three minutes later, you can see Coreas spinning out across the median and crashing into a pickup truck.

The officer checks to see if the driver of the truck is okay and when the officer got to the scene to question the woman, it was a bizarre exchange.

“I’m sorry, I thought you were a bad guy,” said Madelin Iraheta Coreas.

“That’s why I had lights and sirens because you thought I was a bad guy? Why were you driving the wrong way?” said the officer.

“Like I said, there are people who pretend to be cops,” said Coreas.

The officer handcuffs her and takes her to the patrol car where she starts talking back. State Police say they could smell alcohol and thought maybe she was high on marijuana.

Coreas was arrested and is facing several charges including fleeing from an officer and aggravated DWI. The people Coreas crashed into are okay.