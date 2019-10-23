VIDEO: Woman hit in face with blender during argument with McDonald’s manager

CINCINNATI, OH (CNN) – A McDonald’s manager was caught on video throwing a blender at a customer who complained about her order being incorrect, WLWT reports.

Britany Price said she wanted Happy Meals and cheeseburgers but it turned out to be “a very unhappy day for me.”

On Sept. 22, Price ordered at the drive-thru at the McDonald’s on Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati. She ended up going inside the restaurant after she received the wrong food.

Four children waited inside Price’s car as she went inside to get the right order.

Prices waited for 23 minutes as other customers come and go.

“I wasn’t the only one that got frustrated, you know, watching the video we see a lot of people that see me and her talking, trying to resolve the issue and they’re like, I’m not dealing with this, you know, they just left, they didn’t even place their order,” Price said.

Price then decides she shouldn’t wait any longer.

“It’s like you’re directly ignoring me, so what choice do I have? I don’t have to put up with this, so I went and got the food, I want my money back. And that’s kind of where it all goes from there.”

Price is shown on video throwing bags of food at the manager.

The manager then throws a blender at Price – hitting her in the face.

She suffered a shattered cheekbone and broken nose.

“I’ve had surgery. I’ve had a lot of doctor’s appointments, the follow-up. Hard mornings, hard afternoons,” Price said.

No charges have been filed in the incident but McDonald’s released the following statement to WLWT:

“The safety of our customers and employees is of utmost importance to us. We are looking into this matter and will take the appropriate steps once our investigation is complete.”

