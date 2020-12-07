VIDEO: Woman rescued after 100-foot fall over cliff

PACIFICA, Calif. (CBS Newspath) — Aided by bright search lights and night-vision technology, a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew helped firefighters rescue a woman who slipped and fell more than 100 feet down a coastside cliff near Devil’s Slide.

The incident took place on Wednesday night and the efforts to rescue the woman were captured on helicopter video released late Friday by the California Highway Patrol.

The San Mateo Sherriff’s Department said it got a 911 call reporting the woman’s fall at around 9:23 p.m. near the Devil’s Slide South Parking Lot.

“We saw the tow truck about to tow my car away so we rushed (to the parking lot),” said Lut Planju, the woman’s boyfriend. “She was right behind me, maybe 20-30 seconds behind me, I guess she couldn’t see where she was stepping and fell off the cliff…I went to try and save her. She had grabbed onto a bush. Then she fell and I couldn’t see her at all.”

A CHP helicopter and Cal Fire rescue crew responded to the scene.

With the cliff illuminated by the bright search lights of the helicopter, firefighters delicately rappelled down the cliff and located the injured woman. She was laying seriously injured about three-quarters of the way down the cliff face.

She was placed in a stretcher and hauled up the cliff by the firefighters. She was then taken to San Francisco General Hospital for treatment of her injuries. There was no immediate word on Sunday on her condition.