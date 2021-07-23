Video: Woman using walker robbed, struck with pot on Harlem sidewalk

HARLEM, New York (WPIX) — Police released shocking video of a woman using a walker being attacked and robbed by a group of people on a sidewalk in Upper Manhattan Tuesday night.

The incident happened Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 151st Street in Harlem, police said.

The 61-year-old woman using a walker got into a dispute with three women and a man at the location, police said.

The suspects then approached the victim, pushed her to the ground and started to punch, kick and strike her in the head with a pot, according to police.

Video surveillance shows one of the suspects push the woman into the metal scaffolding frame while another woman hits her with a pot and the rest kick and drag her along the sidewalk. 

The group then took the woman’s walker and her bag containing about $22 and credit cards, authorities said. The group then fled.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries. 

