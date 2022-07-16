YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KTLA) — The owners and employees of David Hayman Jewellers are cleaning up after a smash-and-grab burglary at the store early Thursday morning.

Around 1:25 a.m., the thieves broke the front door and several suspects then went inside, according to video.

The suspects used three cars, which they parked outside the store. Video showed the thieves trying to get inside a safe, but they were unsuccessful.

The owner said he was glad no one was in the store to be hurt when it happened.

No jewelry belonging to customers was stolen.

Security footage shows what appears to be seven burglars ransacking the store and taking merchandise to the three vehicles.