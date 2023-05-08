CHICO, Calif. (WNCN/KHSL/CBS Newspath) — Police Monday afternoon identified a 17-year-old girl who was killed when five other young people were shot at a house party in California over the weekend.

The shooting — in which four victims were teenagers — was reported around 3:30 a.m. near the 1000 block of Columbus Avenue in Chico.

Justina Stubbe, 17, was the person who did not survive, police said Monday afternoon.

Stubbe was among five people taken to area hospitals after witnesses said they heard up to 12 gunshots. A vigil was held for Stubbe on Sunday night.

Three of the victims remain in the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to KHSL.

Cars in the parking lot outside the home were also damaged by gunfire.

It was the second time officers were called out to the home, police said.

About three hours earlier, officers responded to reports that someone was spotted brandishing a gun, Chico Police Chief Billy Aldridge said.

Police took that suspect into custody after matching him to a separate house party on Seventh Street where a fight broke out when the suspect was asked to leave by the hosts. Several gunshots were fired but police received no reports of anyone being struck by gunfire.

However, one person was hit on the head by a gun and another person was hit over the head with a bottle, Aldridge said.

That suspect was in police custody on suspicion of possessing a firearm and recklessly shooting it, Aldridge said.

No arrest has been made into the shootings at the house party on Columbus Avenue but police do not believe there is an active threat to the public, Aldridge said.