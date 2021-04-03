Walmart closing stores nationwide for cleaning amid COVID-19 pandemic

DUNDALK, Md. (CBS Newspath/WJZ) — A Maryland Walmart was temporarily closed Saturday to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building, the company said.

The Dundalk Walmart Supercenter will remain closed through the weekend, reopening Monday at 7 a.m.

A Walmart spokesperson said the cleanup is a part of a company-initiated program to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in stores nationwide.

During the last two weeks, several Walmart stores have been closed across the nation for cleaning, news reports indicate.

Walmart officials released this statement: