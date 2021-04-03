Walmart closing stores nationwide for cleaning amid COVID-19 pandemic

DUNDALK, Md. (CBS Newspath/WJZ) — A Maryland Walmart was temporarily closed Saturday to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building, the company said.
The Dundalk Walmart Supercenter will remain closed through the weekend, reopening Monday at 7 a.m.
A Walmart spokesperson said the cleanup is a part of a company-initiated program to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in stores nationwide.
During the last two weeks, several Walmart stores have been closed across the nation for cleaning, news reports indicate.
Walmart officials released this statement:
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Monday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.
“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.
“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”