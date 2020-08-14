Walmart expands closing times for majority of stores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Walmart is pushing back closing time for the majority of its stores to “provides customers with greater options to shop food, medicine and supplies,” the retailer said on Friday.

More than 4,000 of Walmart’s 4,700 stores will begin closing at 10 p.m. instead of 8:30 p.m. by Aug. 17.

Click here to find your local Walmart and its hours.

Walmart will also begin a “senior shopping hour” for customers 60 and older. Senior shopping hour will start one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and vision centers will be open during this time.

Masks will still be required for all Walmart associates and shoppers.