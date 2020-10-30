Walmart returning guns and ammo back to its stores

(WNCN) — Walmart has decided to return guns and ammunition that they removed from stores following civil unrest in the wake of the police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia.

Earlier in the week, the retailer said it was aiming to “head off any potential theft of firearms if stores are broken into amid social unrest,” according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” a Walmart spokesman told WSJ.

Now, after days of protests across the country, Walmart has made the decision to reverse its move.

“After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution. As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today,” a Walmart spokesperson said.