Walmart will still sell guns after two mass shootings in one week

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In the wake of the El Paso and Dayton shootings, Walmart says it’s not going to stop selling guns. CBS News reports a spokesperson says there will be no change in any company policy, noting that no retailer is immune to violence.
Walmart says employees take computer-based active-shooter training when they first join the company, and they repeat that training process quarterly.
The retailer stopped selling handguns in 1993 and assault-style weapons in 2015.
