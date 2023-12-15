SILVER SPRING, Md. (WNCN) — The Food and Drug Administration said lead contamination in WanaBana apple pouches could be intentional.

In October, the FDA recalled the WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches in several states citing possible lead contamination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as of Dec. 8, 22 states have reported 46 confirmed cases — including five in North Carolina.

In order to be considered in the CDC’s case count, the person must have a blood lead level of 3.5ug/dL or higher measured within three months after consuming a recalled WanaBana, Schnucks, or Weis brand fruit puree product dated after Nov. 2022.

The FDA is conducting an onsite inspection at the Austrofoods facility in Ecuador. Cinnamon samples that are collected from the lots used in recall products will undergo laboratory analysis.

The FDA has worked with Ecuadorian authorities to gather information about Negasmart, the supplier of cinnamon to Austrofoods, including whether the cinnamon in the recalled products was used in other products shipped to the United States.

As of Monday, the FDA has received 65 reports of adverse events possibly linked to the WanaBana pouch recall.

The FDA investigation is ongoing to determine the point of contamination and if additional products are linked to illnesses.