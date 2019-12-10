Warrant: Georgia special needs teacher made child sit in soiled pants as ‘a lesson’

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A special education teacher in the Atlanta area has been arrested and accused of making a 5-year-old student sit in his own waste to teach him a lesson.

News outlets report 56-year-old Kelly Lewis was charged Wednesday with one count of cruelty to children stemming from an incident Nov. 21 at an elementary school in Cobb County.

A county arrest warrant says the teacher knew the student defecated on himself but made him sit in his soiled clothes for about two hours, stating she was “going to prove a point” about restroom habits.

The warrant says the child suffered mental pain from Lewis’ actions. Lewis was placed on administrative leave.

