WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) – Washington, D.C. police are responding to an active shooting incident in the areas of Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street in the Northwest area of the United States capital, CBS 17 learned on Twitter.

The active threat is coming after a shooting took place near Edmund Burke College.

At least three people have been shot, two adults and one child, officers confirm. They have all been located.

Police have urged people to shelter to in place while they complete a sweep in the Cleveland Park, Van Ness and D.C. Zoo areas.

So far, the University of D.C. has made its students aware of the situation and has locked down its campus, its official Twitter account said at 4:04 p.m.

Currently, Connecticut Avenue, Van Ness Street and Albermarle Street are all closed to traffic, sources also confirmed on Twitter.

This is a developing story.