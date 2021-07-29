Washington Football Team president says list of names substantially narrowed down

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Washington Football President Jason Wright said Thursday the organization has significantly trimmed the list of potential team names, with the unveiling expected before the 2022 NFL draft.

In an interview with The Associated Press at a community event coinciding with training camp in Virginia’s capital, Wright said Washington is trying to be transparent with the rebranding process. He declined to reveal how many names were still under consideration.

“We have them narrowed down substantially,” Wright told The AP. “So, there’s a small set of names that have been crafted into full visuals and logos and all that stuff that we’re going back and forth on.”

The Washington Football Team is the official name for a second consecutive season after the club abandoned its old moniker in July 2020. Wright, who was hired in August, has said the new name will not have any Native American connotations or imagery.

Wright has blogged about choosing a name that honors the franchise’s history, which includes three Super Bowl titles. Asked directly if a name had already been selected, he said, “I don’t want to scoop our team.”

“It’s like a family heirloom and stewarding the movement of family heirloom is a weighty thing,” he told Washington radio station WTOP on Thursday. “It’s incredibly important we do the best we can to steward this right.”

Long before Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians abruptly announced on Twitter last week that they are becoming the Guardians, Washington has been focused on transparency as part of the process so that fans can understand how the final decision was reached. More than 25,000 names were submitted, with alumni, season-ticket holders, women, military members and children among the digital focus groups the team canvassed for opinions.

“We want it to be as open as it can possibly be,” Wright said. “We got a ton of input from fans over all the different stages of this process and continue to. We want people to be able to see where their input and where their fingerprints are on the entire process.”

Washington is working with creative agency Code & Theory to rebrand an organization that recently underwent an independent investigation into workplace conduct and is in the midst of a culture change from the top down. Tanya Snyder has taken over day-to-day operation of the organization for the next several months, with husband Dan focusing on a new stadium deal and other business ventures.

